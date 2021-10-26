COVID-19 vaccine boosters now available for San Diego County residents

According to the county, vaccine supplies are plentiful, both for people seeking initial doses, or boosters for those who meet the criteria.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — COVID-19 vaccination boosters are now recommended and available for all who qualify in San Diego County, officials said Tuesday.

The county's announcement follows the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's approval last week of booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines currently available. A time frame for when people should get the shot depends on which vaccine they received, according to the county.

"People should go with their past vaccine, when possible," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. "They all continue to be very effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, even against the Delta variant which is widely circulating."

According to the county, the CDC said the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after receiving two doses of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: those aged 65 and older, and people 18 or older who live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions or work or live in high-risk settings.

