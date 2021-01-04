COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in California open to everyone 50+ as of Thursday

"With vaccine supply increasing and by expanding eligibility to more Californians, the light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter," Newsom said.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to everyone in California age 50 and older beginning Thursday, then everyone age 16 and up on April 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last Thursday.

The state has been receiving roughly 1.8 million doses a week, but the state anticipates receiving 2.5 million weekly doses by early April, then more than 3 million per week by the end of the month.



"With vaccine supply increasing and by expanding eligibility to more Californians, the light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter," Newsom said last week.

More than 1.73 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to San Diego County, according to the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency and more than 1.64 million have been logged as administered. This number includes both county residents and those who work in San Diego County.

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility had been slowly expanding in the state in recent weeks. Most recently, eligibility was extended to people aged 16 and over with serious underlying health conditions that put them at risk of severe illness or death from COVID. An array of essential workers had already been eligible for vaccines, such as teachers and food workers. Health care workers were the first to be given access to the vaccine, and everyone in the state aged 65 and over was also eligible early on.

Beginning April 1, we are expanding #COVID19 vaccine eligibility. Supply continues to increase thanks to the leadership of @POTUS.



With more than 15 million shots in arms, the light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter. pic.twitter.com/Bee0V7vGjP — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 25, 2021

The eligibility expansion means everyone in the state aged 16 and up will be eligible for the shots as of mid-April. However, given the state's vast population, it will still take months to provide the vaccines to everyone who wants one.



Newsom said the state will have the capacity to administer 4 million shots per week by the end of April.



Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's health and human services director, said the announcement means "we are even closer to putting this pandemic behind us."



"However, we are not there yet," he said. "It will take time to vaccinate all eligible Californians. During this time, we must not let our guard down. It is important that we remain vigilant, continue to wear masks and follow public health guidance."