Visualize your probable place in line to get COVID-19 vaccination

At the back of the line is the public, such as a middle-aged adult who works from home in a non-essential position according to the NYTimes calculator.

SAN DIEGO — The coronavirus vaccine continues to be distributed to San Diego County healthcare workers and nursing home residents, who comprise Tier 1A of the state’s distribution plan.

People in other sectors may have to wait several months before they can get vaccinated.

The New York Times created a tool for users to visualize their place in the line to get vaccinated.

For example, a 39-year-old teacher with no underlying conditions may end up about a third of the way back. They would be closely followed by young adults.

A senior grocery worker with heart disease may be in the first 10% of the line because they are older, have an underlying health condition and are an essential worker.

The county could complete vaccinations for healthcare workers and nursing home residents by the end of January. It will then continue to move down the prioritization list.

“It's all there to make sure that, based on risk and prioritization, that people do get the vaccine in the order that the state and all of these different groups coming together have decided makes sense in California,” explained Mark Ghaly, Secretary of California Health and Human Services Agency.

The vaccine could become available for the public by April with some projections estimating all Americans who want a vaccine could get vaccinated by the early Summer.

The timeline could vary based on the availability of vaccines and whether other vaccines are approved.

The scarcity of vaccines has led to some concern about people attempting to skip the line. Ghaly maintained there is adequate vaccine tracking in place.

“We are watching closely so that if there [is] any flagrant ignoring our prioritization, that we can act swiftly,” said Ghaly. “So that those who should be receiving the vaccine now are able to that. So, the supply is sufficient, based on our plans, and that those who are just eager to get it and look to either innocently or not so innocently cut line that we're able to monitor that and make some enforcement action.”