Navigating California's 'My Turn Site' amid eligibility for those ages 16 and up

Hundreds of thousands of San Diegans are now eligible to get their COVID-19 shots with expansion to ages 16 and up.

SAN DIEGO — Here's how it works: You can navigate more than 30 county-sponsored locations, in addition to pharmacies, by going to Myturn.ca.gov

By inputting a San Diego zip code, you may not have much success at first and see no vaccines appointments available.

But, try putting in a location by city, such as National City. This search yielded many appointments in Coronado.

Then, by searching in Chula Vista, there was an appointment listed for nearly every hour.

Rolling up his sleeves to finally get the shot, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was excited.

"This was the first day I was eligible to be vaccinated, and I am here first thing in the morning to get my vaccine. I am so relieved I think all of us have just lived in a state of anxiety for the last year in fear of getting sick," Gloria said.

At San Diego State University, many young people lined up to get the vaccine as eligibility opened to all Californians ages 16 years old and up. California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara says Latinos make up only 20% of those receiving vaccinations but 56% of the cases.

“I'm here at my alma mater to encourage San Diegans to not only sign up to get vaccinated but to encourage others to do so as well. It is critical that we lead by example, and I am proud here today to again be vaccinated,” Lara said.

Local leader after leader got the shot including San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher.

"I feel great, you know that sense of relief when you get your first shot, and I just want to commend the VA staff,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said it was easy for him to book his Pfizer vaccine appointment, but that's not the case for everyone.

"We know that they have been challenges, the digital divide, internet not working, transportation to and from the vaccine sites as well as people working two and three jobs,” National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis said.

Roughly 50% of the state of California, who is eligible to receive a vaccine, has done so already. Leaders hope the high vaccination numbers continue.

"We know there's going to be a heavy demand for doses, and it might take you a day or two to come up with a plan and figure out where you want to go, and what is the best time of day,” Gloria said.