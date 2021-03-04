As vaccine eligibility increases, some still having trouble scheduling second shot

San Diego County leaders are optimistic we will have enough to meet the increased demand.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to more people, some News 8 viewers say they're still having trouble getting their second dose.



"I did what I could but I got to the point where I was like gosh it's not worth it," Gloria Van Grove, 66, said.

Asked if she wanted to give up: "I did, yeah."



For Gloria, the past several weeks were stressful as she attempted to schedule a second vaccine appointment for herself, and her husband, who has Alzheimer’s.



"The websites were frustrating because there were different ones and they would send you different places. Just adds to just stress level,” Gloria said.



She’s not alone.



News 8 has heard from others with similar experiences. Initially, it was a supply and demand issue nationwide.



Now, county leaders say the situation has improved.

Last week, we received 23% more vaccines compared to the week before.

On Thursday, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said he's optimistic that will continue.



"It's still not enough not enough to meet the capacity, but we're encouraged from where we've gone…and our projections next week are about the same," Fletcher said.



On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom did announce California will be receiving 2.4 million Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in the coming days, as well as more than 572,000 Johnson & Johnson doses.

This, as more people become eligible.



Starting April 15, anyone 16 and over can get the vaccine.



As for Gloria, after several calls and emails, she was finally able to get that second dose appointment, but she questions what will happen if others can't especially beyond the 6-week mark, asking.



“What if I can’t get it in 42 days? Do I have to start over again?” she said.



According to the CDC: “If the second dose is administered beyond these intervals, there is no need to restart the series.”

UC San Diego Health posted a similar message on its website writing:

“Studies of the dosing interval for COVID-19 vaccines continue. The optimal interval length is not yet known, but experts at UC San Diego and throughout the scientific community are confident that a delay beyond cited interval times will not reduce the benefits of the second dose.”