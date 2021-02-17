Delayed COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrives, Petco Park superstation to reopen

SAN DIEGO — A delayed shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in San Diego County following a shortage that forced some vaccination sites to dramatically slow the pace of inoculations or completely reschedule appointments over the holiday weekend.



The shipment was scheduled to arrive Friday but was delayed for an unspecified reason before finally arriving Tuesday. County authorities say they fear there will be more delays of future shipments due to the massive winter storms hitting the majority of the country.



The vaccine shortage affected the county's largest vaccination site, the UC San Diego Health Petco Park Super Station, with no vaccinations taking place on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday. It will reopen Wednesday morning.