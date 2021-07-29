Disneyland to require facemasks indoors starting Friday

CALIFORNIA, USA — Starting Friday, Disneyland will require all visitors age 2 and up to wear face coverings in all indoor locations in the theme park, regardless of vaccination status, as a safeguard against the surging coronavirus.



Disney made the announcement on its web site. The revised rule applies to workers at the theme park as well.



"This includes upon entering and throughout many attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, including shuttles and buses," the Disney announcement said.



Face coverings remain optional for guests in outdoor common areas, Disney said.



Previously, vaccinated guests were permitted to go maskless everywhere except on transportation. Unvaccinated guests were asked to continue wearing masks indoors, including transportation.



While guests will not be required to show proof of vaccination, Disney also said all guests "must attest that they are aware that: 1) the State of California strongly recommends that guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the Disneyland Resort, and (2) all guests (ages 2 and up) must wear face coverings when indoors, including on many attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles."



The revised rules come after California public health officials on Wednesday aligned with new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommended that everyone wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.



But the announcement by the California Department of Public Health was only a recommendation, not a mandate.



The revised Disney rules also apply to Disney World in Florida.