Defense Department selects 2 San Diego sites for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Department of Defense announced Wednesday its phased plan to distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine from the Naval Medical Center in San Diego and the Naval Hospital in Camp Pendleton.



The DOD is working with the Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.



As one of the 64 jurisdictions to which the United States government has allocated vaccines, the DOD plans to administer its initial allocation of 43,875 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to populations of uniformed service members -- both actives and reserves. That includes members of the National Guard, dependents, retirees, civilian employees and select contract personnel.



The department is prioritizing DOD personnel to receive the vaccine based on CDC guidance, first focusing on those providing direct medical care, maintaining essential national security and installation functions, deploying forces, and those beneficiaries at the highest risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19 before other members of the DOD population.