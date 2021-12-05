Everyone 12 and older now eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine

For one local teen who is battling cystic fibrosis, access to a COVID-19 vaccine has proven truly life-changing

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County leaders estimate that there are nearly 176,000 San Diegans ages 12 to 15 who can now get their Pfizer vaccine, following the FDA's authorization earlier this week.

For at least one of those young people, this has proven to be life-changing.

"It really opens up a lot," said 15-year-old Lola Ferguson, who got her first Pfizer shot Wednesday afternoon.

For her, this was more than just a run-of-the-mill vaccination

"It is the beginning of an amazing start for her and for our family," said her mother, Jennifer Ferguson. "Just to be able to go out in the world."

That's because Lola, a high school freshman, battles cystic fibrosis, a genetic condition that affects the respiratory system which can lead to life-threatening problems.

Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, she and her family have remained at home to protect her health.

"I feel like now that everyone is getting the vaccine it will be so much safer, and people like me that haven't really been outside will finally be like, 'oh it's safe,'" Lola told News 8. "People actually want to get the vaccine, so I can do stuff now!"

As soon as the FDA announced its authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 year-olds earlier this week, Lola's mother Jennifer pro-actively scheduled an appointment through CVS, managing to get in Wednesday.

She said that she was far from alone.

"It was all younger kids - all teenagers - getting their vaccines," she said. "I think a lot of parents are jumping on this."

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup voted tonight to recommend the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for immediate use. Everyone 12 years of age and older is now eligible for the vaccine in California @CBS8 — Richard Allyn (@RichardNews8) May 13, 2021

Public health officials hope that will be the case universally: that parents, who must provide consent, will opt to get their children vaccinated.

In clinical trials with 12 to 15 year-olds, Pfizer has proven to have a 100% efficacy rate.

"These vaccines do help to save lives, prevent hospitalizations and prevent deaths," said County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten.

In San Diego, the Pfizer shot will be available at all stationary vaccine sites. Parents can either make an appointment thru the My Turn website or simply walk up with their kids without an appointment.

Some form of age verification, like a birth certificate, will be required

"The good news is, we have significant quantities of Pfizer vaccine on hand," said Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher.

County leaders also said they will work with local schools to set up mobile Pfizer sites to make it easier for students to get the vaccine.

Parents: kids 12 and up can now get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Go to https://t.co/4MYpWqXVVo and find a vaccine near you. pic.twitter.com/FOXTU9ihTH — President Biden (@POTUS) May 13, 2021