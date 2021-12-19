Family friendly vaccination event held in Sherman Heights

The event featured a snowy wonderland area with fake snow for kids to play in. Arts and crafts, delicious food, and live music were also a part of the entertainment.

SAN DIEGO — The Mid-City Community Advocacy Network partnered with the Sherman Heights Community Center to host a COVID vaccination event Sunday. In order to promote youth outreach, the event featured a snowy wonderland area with fake snow for kids to play in. Arts and crafts, delicious food, and live music were also a part of the entertainment.

“I think it’s important that we protect our youth. So if we can bring that access to them and provide a safe and fun and friendly space - that’s what we’re looking to do,” said Lexxus Carter, Program Director for Mid-City Community Advocacy Network.

Seventy-five people pre-registered for the vaccine event, and with walk-ups included, over 200 COVID vaccine shots were rendered to recipients.

“I’m here for the vaccine and for the event like the snow, the food,” said Adam Trainer.

His aunt, Cynthia Soto, brought him to the event to get vaccinated, and she reassured him that there was nothing to be afraid of.

“The shots,” said Cynthia. “They’re gonna hurt a little bit, but it’s gonna be protecting you more.”

She had this advice to share with her nephew.

“She told me that it’s going to be fine and that you have to think about something else, and they’re just going to put the shot,” said Adam. “And it’s gonna feel kinda good and kinda bad.”

“As much as we can protect our children, it’s the best thing we can do for their future, for their health,” said Cynthia.

Organizers said they’re focused on making the COVID vaccine accessible to everyone in their community.

“We’re just trying to shine light on the challenges that people are having right now,” said Lexxus Carter. “I think ‘hesitancy’ is everyone’s favorite word right now, but it’s not really hesitancy. It’s lack of accessibility and unforeseen challenges.”