First Chula Vista, Coronado seniors in skilled nursing homes receive COVID-19 vaccine

Skilled nursing facility residents are particularly vulnerable to the worst symptoms of coronavirus. Nationwide, about 40% of all deaths are facility residents.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The first seniors in San Diego County were vaccinated against coronavirus Monday. Sharp Birch Patrick Skilled Nursing Facility vaccinated five seniors and plans to vaccinate 10 next week. Vaccinations also occurred at Villa Coronado, another skilled nursing facility operated by Sharp.

Carlos Alegre was the first person to receive his inoculation amid cheers from staff at the facility.

“I hope the vaccine is good and helps everybody,” said Alegre.



California Department of Public Health guidelines recommend prioritizing vaccinations for front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities in “Group 1A”.



Sharp used a portion of itsfirst allocation of Pfizer vaccines for seniors. The bulk went to employees in emergency departments or other departments that may interact with coronavirus patients.



Sharp expects to vaccinate all 50 residents at its Chula Vista facility by late January. All will require a second dose three weeks later.

The facility expects to keep precautionary measures, such as social distancing requirements, in place. Researchers are still studying whether people who receive the vaccination can still pass on coronavirus to a person who has not received it.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday 70,258 people have been vaccinated in the first week since the vaccine became available.



Additional shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine are expected over the next few weeks. Moderna’s vaccine began arriving Monday in California, including a shipment to Rady Children’s Hospital.