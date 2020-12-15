First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in San Diego County

San Diego County will distribute vaccine in phases.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County took a big step forward in its fight against the pandemic, receiving its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday.

28,000 doses are expected to arrive in San Diego this week.

Though the boxes appeared unassuming, inside each one of them is about 3,000 doses. They're stored in ultra cold freezers at nearly -100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is about 20 degrees colder than extreme winter temperatures at the South Pole.

The first COVID-19 vaccine for front line health care workers arrived in San Diego today. pic.twitter.com/ichGuqSvF9 — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) December 14, 2020

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said this news is encouraging, but the real challenge now is just getting enough of the vaccine.

"It does give us that hope, that sense that there is a way out of this and we can begin to see getting our lives back in the near future," said Fletcher.

The first doses will be administered this week.

According to the county, it will be giving them as "first doses." Second doses will come from a future shipment.

The rollout will happen in phases. The first to receive the vaccine are front-line healthcare workers. Next will be essential workers such as police officers and firefighters. After that, adults with underlying conditions and people over the age of 65 will get the vaccine.

Just got word from Pfizer -- CA is now expecting 393,000 more doses of the #COVID19 to arrive next week.



Excellent news as we begin to vaccinate healthcare workers and long term care residents across the state. pic.twitter.com/m0iwFKfoui — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 15, 2020

Residents and employees of nursing facilities also have the highest priority to receive the new vaccine, but distribution to these recipients is being handled separately by the state.

County leaders said the exact timeline of when more vaccine doses are coming and how much remains unclear, but it will likely be months before the general population will be able to receive it.

"We're going to prioritize this as best we can for the greater good, in the most effective way that's going to beat and knock this virus down," said San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond.

Both he and Supervisor Fletcher encourage all San Diegans to get the vaccine.

"I think for the betterment of everybody out there, I think doing preventative maintenance, I would encourage people to take the shot," said Desmond.

"I think the overwhelming majority of the public believes in science. They trust doctors, and they also want to get their kids back in school and businesses back open," said Fletcher. "Getting the vaccine is going to be a part of our ability to do that."

Even after you get the vaccine, masks will still be required, as it's still unclear if the vaccine will prevent someone from spreading COVID-19 to others.