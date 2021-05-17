Fully vaccinated Californians no longer need to wear a mask after June 15

California to wait to align with recent CDC recommendation for fully vaccinated people.

SAN DIEGO — The California Health and Human Services Agency announced it would align its guidance on wearing face coverings to reflect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) starting on June 15 when the state plans to fully reopen.

During a teleconference on Monday morning, Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services, said this will give Californians more time to get vaccinated and businesses more time to prepare for the change.

Ghaly said in a release, " “Until June 15, when California plans to fully reopen the economy, California will keep our existing guidance around masks in place.

As of May 3, 2021, face coverings are no longer required outdoors except at crowded events, and for unvaccinated people, when physical distancing cannot be maintained.“In indoor settings outside of one's home, including public transportation and schools, face coverings continue to be required regardless of vaccination status.”

The CDC recently changed its recommendation for fully vaccinated people saying they no longer need to wear a mask in most public settings.

“We have all longed for this moment — when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said on May 13 at a White House briefing.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people should still wear a mask on public transportation, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and school settings. Even after the CDC and the California Health and Human Services Agency announced the new mask guidelines, businesses and events could still require people to wear a mask.

California has seen a steady decline in new cases and reported deaths for the majority of 2021 after the state peaked at 61,016 reported coronavirus cases on Dec. 31, 2020, and 1,178 coronavirus deaths on Feb. 24, 2021, according to the California Department of Public Health.