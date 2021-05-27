Gov. Newsom announces $116.5M in cash prizes for all vaccinated Californians

Newsom said Californians who have received the vaccine are already entered for cash prizes, and those who haven’t yet should get vaccinated ASAP.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Newsom announced Thursday during a media conference his historic $116.5 million vaccine incentive program to help reinforce the value of vaccination for all Californians, especially those in communities hardest hit by the pandemic, as California prepares to safely reopen the economy on June 15th.

Newsom said Californians who have received the vaccine are already entered for cash prizes, and those who haven’t yet should get vaccinated ASAP to receive a $50 card and a chance to win cash prizes.

The state estimates 12 million eligible Californians have not yet been vaccinated. Ten people will win $1.5 million each on June 15, the state's planned reopening date. That's the largest prize announced so far in any state. Another 30 people will win $50,000 each, starting on June 4. And the next 2 million people to get shots will each get a $50 gift card.

$16.5M IN CASH PRIZES FOR ALL VACCINATED CALIFORNIANS

$15 MILLION GRAND CASH PRIZES FOR 10 WINNERS:

Ten winners will be selected on June 15 to win cash prizes of $1.5 million each, totaling $15 million in cash prizes. Californians with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine who are 12 years of age and older will be eligible to win. If someone under 18 wins, the cash will be put in a savings account for them until they turn 18.

$50,000 FRIDAYS FOR 30 WINNERS:

Thirty winners will be selected to win a $50,000 cash prize each, with fifteen winners selected on Friday, June 4 and fifteen winners selected on Friday, June 11 – totaling $1.5 million in cash prizes. Californians with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine who are 12 years of age and older will be eligible to win. If someone under 18 wins, the cash will be put in a savings account for them until they turn 18.

$100M INCENTIVE CARDS FOR NEWLY VACCINATED CALIFORNIANS

$50 INCENTIVE CARDS FOR THE NEXT 2 MILLION VACCINATED CALIFORNIANS:

Beginning May 27, the next two million people who begin and then complete their COVID-19 vaccination will automatically be eligible for a $50 Virtual Prepaid Card (which can be spent online, in-store where major debit cards are accepted, or added to a mobile wallet), or a $50 grocery gift card for Kroger (Ralphs, Food 4 Less, Foods Co.) or Albertsons (Safeway, Vons, Albertsons, Pavilions, Andronico’s), while supplies last.