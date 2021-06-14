Watch live: Governor Newsom unveils travel incentive ahead of reopening on June 15

SAN FRANCISCO — Governor Gavin Newsom will unveil his plan to "jump-start travel and tourism" one day before the states full reopening on June 15, as more people get vaccinated.
The governor will be in San Francisco Monday morning where he will also announce the details of a new incentive for Californians to get vaccinated, called "California Dream Vacations". It's another part of the state's 'Vax for the Win' program.
Under the state's "Vax for the Win" program, $50 gift or grocery cards are being awarded to 2 million people who get their first dose of vaccine, while supplies last. The program has already given out $50,000 to 30 winners.
On Tuesday, the day California lifts the bulk of its COVID-19 restrictions, the state will pick 10 winners who will receive $1.5 million each.
Newsom said the incentive program has been effective, noting that the state has seen a 13% week-over-week uptick in the number of vaccines administered -- making California one of only a handful of states to see an increase in vaccination rates.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's Health and Human Services secretary, said Wednesday that 65% of California residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 53% are fully vaccinated. Ghaly noted that the state's rate of residents with at least one dose is likely above 70%, due to delays in reporting.
