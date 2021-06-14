Watch live: Governor Newsom unveils travel incentive ahead of reopening on June 15

SAN FRANCISCO — Governor Gavin Newsom will unveil his plan to "jump-start travel and tourism" one day before the states full reopening on June 15 , as more people get vaccinated. The governor will be in San Francisco Monday morning where he will also announce the details of a new incentive for Californians to get vaccinated, called "California Dream Vacations". It's another part of the state's 'Vax for the Win' program .

Under the state's "Vax for the Win" program, $50 gift or grocery cards are being awarded to 2 million people who get their first dose of vaccine, while supplies last. The program has already given out $50,000 to 30 winners.



On Tuesday, the day California lifts the bulk of its COVID-19 restrictions, the state will pick 10 winners who will receive $1.5 million each.



Newsom said the incentive program has been effective, noting that the state has seen a 13% week-over-week uptick in the number of vaccines administered -- making California one of only a handful of states to see an increase in vaccination rates.



Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's Health and Human Services secretary, said Wednesday that 65% of California residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 53% are fully vaccinated. Ghaly noted that the state's rate of residents with at least one dose is likely above 70%, due to delays in reporting.