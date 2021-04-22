203 fully vaccinated San Diegans have tested positive for COVID-19. Here's why experts say it shows the vaccines are working.

County health officials say none of those who tested positive have been hospitalized or died.

SAN DIEGO — More than 200 “breakthrough” cases have been reported among San Diegans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The positive cases represent a small fraction of the 863,000 people who have received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and waited two weeks for it to take full effect.

“We expect to see those numbers, they’re very, very low and emphasize, frankly how good the vaccines work,” said Deputy Public Health Officer Eric McDonald, M.D., M.P.H., who heads the county’s Epidemiology and Immunization Services Branch.

The number of people who tested positive represents only .03% of all vaccinations, which is better than data from clinical trials. Pfizer and Moderna had about a 95% efficacy rate while Johnson & Johnson had a 72% efficacy rate in its U.S. study.

"We see this with all vaccine in clinical trials and in the real world, no vaccine is 100% efficacious or effective, which means that you will always see breakthrough infections regardless of the efficacy of your vaccine,” said Anthony Fauci, M.D., chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

The county said 57% of the cases had no symptoms. They only realized they had coronavirus when they underwent routine testing at work or for an unrelated medical procedure.

None of the remaining 43% required hospitalization or died.

“This is really encouraging news. It demonstrates that what we've already discussed about these vaccines; they also help you prevent from getting seriously ill,” said Rochelle Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Researchers are studying how the virus broke through and whether mutations may be to blame.

Vaccine makers are conducting trials to determine whether patients may need a “booster” to help combat new versions of the virus.

“These bugs are very clever when they mutate, not that they think it out, but they do adapt,” explained Nigel Paneth, M.D. an epidemiologist at Michigan State University. “All these transmissions going on increase the risk of mutations, increase the risk of new variants, until bingo you get that really nasty variant with high mortality for young people, resistant to vaccines.”

The county’s break-through rate is about three times higher than the national average reported by the CDC. County officials believe the local rate will eventually even out as more jurisdictions report data.

“We're a little bit higher,” said McDonald. “We actually expect to see higher numbers locally than they report at the national level because the reports first come locally and move up the chain to the state and into the national figures.”