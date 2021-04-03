Husband and wife team helping San Diego by volunteering to vaccinate the community

When Dr. Winters is not working, he volunteers to vaccinate. His wife Jane, a retired registered nurse, came out of retirement so she could help vaccinate as well.

SAN DIEGO — One San Diego couple's time spent volunteering is helping the San Diego community during the pandemic.

"The first time that he vaccinated with me at the clinic was on Valentine's day," said Jane Winters, Retired R.N. and COVID vaccine volunteer.

This Scripps Ranch coupe's love shines through the darkness of the pandemic. They met in the hospital 35 years ago and now volunteer together, giving the COVID-19 vaccine to others.

On Tuesday Dr. Curtis Winters with Sharp Healthcare was able to vaccinate his wife. "To have him vaccinate for the second time yesterday was very special and meaningful since we started out in the operating room all those many years ago," said Jane Winters.

Jane Winters saw a need and step in to help by dusting off her RN license and putting it to work again. "So when they said that retired nurses could come back and vaccinate, I thought this was my chance and I'm doing it through Sharp at the Grossmont center," said Jane Winters.

Dr. Winters says healthcare workers and vaccinators are exhausted, that's why he is volunteering to vaccinate on his days off. "There [are] so many dedicated hardworking people working through this pandemic to get us back to normal. And as part of that effort, they need vaccinators. And that's one thing we can do so that's what we are doing," said Dr. Winters.

Dr. Winters says he has noticed a decrease in COVID patents at his hospital, Sharp Memorial, which is encouraging.

"At Sharp, we had in mid-January something like 185 COVID positive patients at [Sharp] Memorial. And just the other day we got the report, we have 41. So it's been a real change," said Dr. Winters.

They hope by the end of April, they will be able to say that they contributed to the beginning of the end of this pandemic.

"It is nice coming towards the end here. Full circle" said Mr. and Mrs. Winters.