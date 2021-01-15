New vaccination POD opening in Imperial Beach on Friday

The POD is located at the Imperial Beach Civic Center and will be open from 9:30 am through 3:30 pm. Appointments are mandatory.

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The push to distribute the coronavirus vaccine throughout San Diego County is getting a boost in the South Bay. A new POD is opening in Imperial Beach to help vaccinate as many people as possible in an area that is really feeling the impact of the virus.

This will be the second POD in South County San Diego to begin administering vaccines. It is one of eight locations in the county where anyone in Phase 1A can get vaccinated. Another one of those locations is PETCO Park where thousands have received their vaccine each day at the 'supersite' location.

Imperial Beach Mayor, Serge Dedina told News 8, “We know this is our shot of hope to get through the pandemic. I think it's very important to keep the community safe so we need it right now.”

The POD that opens Friday is located at the Imperial Beach Civic Center. It will open at 9:30 am and stay open until 3:30 pm. You can go online to vaccinationsuperstationsd.com to book an appointment at this location or any of the other locations in the county.

They're calling these vaccination locations 'POD's which stands for point-of-dispensing and they'll be distributed across the county. These PODS won't have the capacity to vaccinate nearly as many people as a supersite location like PETCO park, but the goal is to eventually have upwards of 40 different PODS in all areas of the county to ensure the vaccine is distributed equitably to every part of the county.

The county does have a limited supply of vaccines but expects large shipments to begin coming in to accommodate those 65 and older -- but for now, Phase 1A only includes health care workers and those in skilled nursing facilities.

Appointments are required at any vaccination location including the one here in Imperial Beach. If you're part of Phase 1A and haven't been vaccinated, you can go onto the county website and book an appointment through Tuesday.