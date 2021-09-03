Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine arrives in San Diego

Some people have shown hesitancy to getting the latest COVID-19 vaccine given that it was 72% effective in research trials, compared to about 94%+ with the other two

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The arrival of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will make it easier for San Diegans to be vaccinated against the virus.

The one-shot vaccine has arrived in the region and is being distributed the same way as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Some people have shown hesitancy to getting the latest COVID-19 vaccine given that it was 72% effective in research trials in the United States, compared to about 94% for Moderna and 95% for Pfizer after those vaccines’ required two doses.

However, health officials say the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is just as effective as its counterparts at preventing serious illness from COVID-19 and was tested against virus variants. Also, all currently available vaccines were 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths during trials.

“San Diegans should get whichever vaccine is available when it’s their turn to get vaccinated,” Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “All three vaccines are excellent at preventing people from getting seriously ill from COVID-19.”

Local vaccination sites are currently providing vaccine to San Diegans in Phase 1A and Phase 1B. Supplies remain limited.

“Regardless of which shot you get, you’ll be protected from serious complications from COVID-19 and will be able to protect others who are waiting their turn to be vaccinated,” Wooten said.

Vaccination Progress:

More than 1.15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the region, and over 1.04 million have been logged as administered. Of those vaccinated to date, nearly 342,000 people, or 12.7% of San Diegans 16 and older, are fully immunized.

Overall, more than 643,000 County residents have received at least one shot of two-dose vaccine. That’s 23.9% of those eligible.

The difference between doses delivered and those used in a vaccination represents approximately what is expected to be administered in the next seven days and doses still to be entered in the record system.

More information about vaccine distribution can be found on the County’s vaccination dashboard. For details on groups currently eligible and vaccination opportunities, visit vaccinationsuperstations.com.

