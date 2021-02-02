COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Coming to La Mesa, San Ysidro

The La Mesa site, operated by Sharp HealthCare, will open at the Grossmont Center shopping mall, 5500 Grossmont Center Dr., Suite 212. Appointments are required.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — San Diegans who qualify and want to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus will have one more place to do it after the County opens a vaccination super station Feb. 2 in La Mesa and a smaller clinic in San Ysidro.

The La Mesa site, operated by Sharp HealthCare, will open at the Grossmont Center shopping mall, 5500 Grossmont Center Dr., Suite 212. Appointments are required.

The new walk-up clinic will be vaccinating people from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Up to 1,000 doses will be administered daily, but the site’s capacity can be expanded to provide up to 5,000 vaccinations every day. This location will replace and expand the site Sharp HealthCare had been operating on Wakarusa St. Appointments made for that site transfer to the super station at the mall.

This is the fourth vaccination super station to open in the region. Three others are located Petco Park downtown San Diego, at the old Sears in Chula Vista and California State University San Marcos. Many other smaller County clinics are also currently vaccinating people throughout the region.

A smaller, County-run vaccination clinic at the Southwestern College Higher Education Center at San Ysidro, 460 W. San Ysidro Blvd. The site will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and will be able to provide up to 500 doses daily. Appointments are also required at this site.

“We’re prepared to get shots in the arms of as many San Diegans as possible when more doses come to the region,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D,. M.P.H., County public health officer. “Getting vaccinated is the best defense we have against COVID-19.”

County Only Vaccinating People 65 and Older

While the state has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all people in Phase 1B, County clinics for now are vaccinating only people in Phase 1A and people 65 years and older in Phase 1B given the limited number of doses available in the region.

Doctors, pharmacies, community clinics and other healthcare providers are working to provide vaccinations to San Diegans in the priority groups.

“We understand some people want to get vaccinated right away, but, unfortunately, we don’t have enough vaccine to give a dose to all San Diegans who want one,” Wooten said.

All County vaccination super stations and other clinics require appointments and can be made at vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.