San Diego Latinx community having trouble getting COVID-19 vaccine

New coronavirus pandemic challenges in the Latino communities have to do with a several barriers - like lack of trust, understanding and logistics.

SAN DIEGO — Statistics show the Latino community is struggling with the pandemic more that others.

"Not just by infections, but unfortunately by COVID-19 deaths as well," said Nancy Maldonado, Chicano Federation.

Maldonado said navigating pandemic relief benefits and figuring out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine is confusing and complicated.

"What we've seen is it takes multiple tries and you have to keep trying. Sometimes people don't have the time to do that for their relatives," said Maldonado.

"The transportation also, even if they do get an appointment, making sure they get to their appointment is another piece of it," added Maldonado.

The Assembly Select Committee on Latina Inequities discussed the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on the health and economic outcomes of Latinas in California.

"As mothers, caregivers and essential workers, I think Latinas have bared the brunt of the pandemic. They are staying home with children, potentially losing their jobs," said a member of the Select Committee on Latina Inequities.

A panel of experts and frontline Latina workers met to discuss the growing disparities Latinas face that have been exacerbated by the pandemic. This panel talked about working towards targeted solutions.

"I feel the best thing we can do for Latinas is increase their wealth. Business ownership [and] entrepreneurship can provide Latinas with a more flexible work arrangement as well as a way to build and accumulate wealth," said a speaker during the committee hearing.

Maldonado said now that the California stay-at-home order has been lifted, they can broaden their outreach again and you can help.