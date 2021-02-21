Mass appointments available at County’s South Bay superstation

With the Petco Park site closed, you might think other super stations in San Diego County would see an uptick in crowds, but that's not the case.

SAN DIEGO — Inside the former Sears department store in Chula Vista, there were multiple open lanes and tables as volunteers waited to assist people coming to the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday afternoon.

But with mass appointments up for grabs at the San Diego County South Bay Vaccination Superstation, many are wondering why?

”I couldn't give you a good reason why those have not been snatched up, our team has been doing a good job getting the word out and volunteers have been sharing it on social media,” said Jason Broad, Sharp Grossmont Hospital Vice president of performance.

The Chula Vista location can vaccinate 3,000 people a day with potential to reach up to 5,000 a day. But Friday it only vaccinated 700 people, and Thursday, 2,100 people got the shot, but that was also the last day the South Bay site had the Moderna vaccine before it ran out.

“While we are experiencing this beautiful weather other parts of the country are not, and that is holding up our product, coming from the Midwest,” Broad said.

Now with Pfizer only available, 79-year-old Guy Nardini had no problem booking his 1:30 p.m. appointment online with the help of a friend, and he got the vaccine.

“I think there are a lot of people who should be here but are not, and really it is something that everybody should do,” Nardini said

But with open slots, when will the county open it up to other groups?

“There is conversation happening at the County of San Diego about how they will open up to tiers, we take our direction from them,” Broad said.

That change could be coming soon as County Supervisor Chair Nathan Fletcher explained on Wednesday.

“The first week of March, we will be able to move into that first tier of essential workers, teachers food and agriculture and law enforcement,” Fletcher said.

For now, the Chula Vista site is open 10 to 5 on weekends and 10 to 7 on weekdays.

“Here I am a 79-year-old man, who didn't even feel the injection, come on, what are you afraid of?” Nardini said.

With the Pfizer vaccine only available right now, those awaiting the Moderna have had appointments already rescheduled for after that shipment arrives. Appointment information is available at: vaccinationssuperstationSD.com