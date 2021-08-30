Mayor Gloria unveils 1st COVID-19 testing, treatment and post-exposure site in San Diego

The site, located at the Cathy Hopper Clairemont Friendship Center, will provide early antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County officials Monday are set to unveil the county's first Monoclonal Antibody Regional Center (MARC) for COVID-19 testing, treatment and prophylaxis.

The site, located at the Cathy Hopper Clairemont Friendship Center, will provide early antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients that can help them fight the illness without having to go to the hospital. Treatment will be available at no cost to anyone who's eligible.

This treatment has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA to treat those ages 12 and older with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.

Mayor Todd Gloria, Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten and City Council President Jennifer Campbell will all be on hand for Monday's announcement.

San Diego County's latest COVID-19 numbers show 686 new positive tests and no new deaths. The number of hospitalized COVID patients in the county declined by five to 691. The number of those patients in intensive care units increased by one to 176.

More than 17,000 tests were reported by the county on Sunday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 7.3.