More Californians are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — On Monday, vaccine eligibility will expand again, this time to San Diegans with underlying health conditions, subject to vaccine availability. Eligibility opened Monday to county residents in Phase 1C. That means those age 16 or older with chronic and high-risk health conditions can get vaccinated, according to San Diego County's website.

Vaccinations are available to those with certain health conditions, disabilities, illness, living spaces, or work environments that put them at higher risk for serious COVID-19 illness.

Who Can Get Vaccinated Now?

People ages 16-64 deemed to be at the very highest risk to get very sick from COVID-19.

EITHER because they have one or more of the following severe health conditions:

Cancer, current with weakened immune system­­

Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above

Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent

Down syndrome

Solid organ transplant, leading to a weakened immune system

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension)

Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

OR if, as a result of a developmental or other significant, high-risk disability, one or more of the following criteria applies**:

A COVID-19 infection is likely to result in severe life-threatening illness or death; OR

Acquiring COVID-19 will limit the individual’s ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival; OR

Providing adequate and timely COVID care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability.

Additional Eligible Medical Conditions:

Those with the following conditions might be at an increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19; therefore they are also eligible for COVID-19 vaccine:

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Cystic fibrosis

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

Liver disease

Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)

Obese (BMI > 30 kg/m2, but < 40 kg/m2)

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

Additional Eligible Groups:

Congregate residential settings, such as an incarceratio­n/detention facilities, homeless shelters, or behavioral health facilities Includes people experiencing homelessness, who may transition into congregate settings at short notice­­­

Public transit workers, including airport workers for commercial airlines (but not private airplanes)

With Sunday's data, the total number of cases in the county rose to 265,471 and the death toll edged up to 3,452. Of 10,349 tests reported Sunday, 2% returned positive. There were three community outbreaks reported Sunday with 15 reported in the last seven days. Cases associated with those outbreaks totaled 55.