National City inching closer to herd immunity

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The push continues across the county to get more people vaccinated, including residents in National City where hundreds of young people waited on long lines Thursday morning to get vaccinated.

Every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the National City Library, anyone as young as 12 can get their vaccine.

Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis was at the event Thursday along with the fire department to help reach herd immunity. Plenty of middle school and high school students as young as 12 were getting their shots.

The mayor said anyone needing a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will have priority. Residents can also get the Johnson and Johnson single shot if they prefer it.

News 8 spoke with the mayor on why reaching that 70% vaccination status matters so much.

"In National City we're at 33,000 people who have been vaccinated of 45,000 to reach the herd immunity number. We want to go beyond that number, we have a 60,000 population. So if we can reach 60,000 -- phenomenal, but that 45,000 is our magic number so to speak," the mayor said.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis said National City has helped set the pace for the South Bay region regarding vaccination opportunities in the city.