National City mayor to have final blood draw as part of vaccine trial

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — News 8 has followed National City Mayor Alexandra Sotelo-Solis throughout the entirety of her COVID vaccine trial. On November 13 she received the vaccine which means Friday marks 70 days in the trial.

As part of the Johnson & Johnson trial, on Friday Mayor Sotelo -Solis will have her final blood draw as well as a temperature check. The mayor has gone on record to say that she participated in the trial to help inspire others and to calm any fear or apprehension people have over the vaccine.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis stated, "I am committed to be part of the solution and will do my part to help dispel myths by participating the trial. It is even more important now move into the vaccine distribution stage for our communities."

According to authorities, the Johnson and Johnson or "Janssen" vaccine has had a 90% efficacy rate and is a one injection vaccination. Johnson and Johnson plans to go to the FDA for emergency approval for distribution early next week. If approved, the Janssen vaccine would be part of the three vaccines available (Pfizer & Moderna) for distribution.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis, who was approved after a thorough vetting as all participants are required, will be officially joining the 2,000 San Diego County members who have volunteered to participate in the nationwide 60,000 person COVID-19 vaccine trial.