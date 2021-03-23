National City Mayor part of vaccination trial will find out if she received vaccine or placebo

As part of the “un-blinding,” she will have her blood drawn and another nasal swab taken.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — On Tuesday morning, nearly six months after entering into a vaccine trial, National City Mayor Sotelo-Solis will be officially be told whether she received the vaccine or placebo as part of the trial.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis shared, "As a first-time trial participant, I'm excited to find out what I received. Throughout my time in the double-blind vaccine study, I have maintained my six feet social distance with those outside my household, worn a mask and kept up with washing for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer. Whether I received the vaccine or placebo, COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives and I willingly participated as a Latina, mom, wife, daughter, cancer survivor and proud leader from a working-class community that has been disproportionately impacted by this contagious virus. I will be part of the solution." She added, “I will do my part to help dispel myths by participating the trial. It is even more important now move into the vaccine distribution stage for our communities."

The mayor has gone on record to say that she participated in the trial to help inspire others and to calm any fear or apprehension people have over the vaccine.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis was approved in November 2020 after a thorough vetting as all participants are required, officially joined the 2,000 San Diego County members who have volunteered to participate in the nationwide 48,000 person COVID-19 vaccine trial.

City officials also say she donated her participant compensation to the various National City holiday gift and food drives for those impacted by COVID-19.