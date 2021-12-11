National City schools offer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11

The vaccine clinics will be set up at elementary schools across the district.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — On Friday, students in National City rolled up their sleeves to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The National School District is now offering the shots to 5 to 11-year-olds before and after school

A news conference was held at Central Elementary Friday.

“We are proud to launch our school site vaccination efforts for our 4,000 NSD students," said Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis.

She said the hope is to make the process as easy and convenient as possible for parents.

After the news conference ended about a dozen students received their shots. Some of the kids said they didn't feel a thing.

The vaccine clinic will be making its way to all of the elementary schools within the district.

School leaders said during that 15 minute observation period after the shot kids can do their homework.

No appointments are necessary. Shots will be administered on a first-come-first-served basis. Parents or guardians need to be present. Bilingual consent forms are available once the student and parent arrive at the scheduled vaccination site.