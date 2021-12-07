National City’s 100-day vaccine campaign ends

Over the last 100 days, nearly 36,000 people in National City have chosen to receive to the coronavirus vaccine.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis announced Monday that the city's 100-day vaccination campaign has concluded, but the city continues to be at the forefront of combating and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic for its residents and the region.

Over the last several weeks the city has partnered up with several agencies to get as many people vaccinated. So, did local leaders reach their goal?

National City leaders said they still are working toward reaching that goal of 45,000 people. Over the last 100 days, nearly 36,000 people in National City have chosen to receive to the coronavirus vaccine. The mayor said this is how they pulled it off.

"Having consistency in message, knowing where to go, our National City library, our UC San Diego vaccination clinic that happened on the second and fourth Sundays of the month to having lowriders and the rolling art while people waited in line," Sotelo-Solis said.

The mayor said although COVID-19 hit the South Bay hard, local leaders came out swinging to fight it. National City was the first in the county to mandate face coverings in public. It offered five coronavirus testing sites.

Firefighters even went door-to-door to distribute door hangers in the community with local vaccine information. The city also had vaccines available to Sweetwater High School students that were interested.

You might remember the mayor was a part of a vaccine trial herself. She received a placebo in that trial and later received the actual one-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on camera. She continues her two year participation in the trial.