New COVID-19 vaccine sites for children in South Bay

Appointments start at 9 a.m.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you've got a 12 to 15-year-old in South Bay, COVID-19 vaccines are available.

Multiple sites, including Mar Vista High School, are open from Tuesday to Saturday.

Here's the schedule:

- Montgomery High School (Tuesday)

- San Ysidro High School (Wednesday)

- Southwest and Sweetwater high schools (Thursday)

These new sites come after the FDA's greenlight for 12 to 15-year-olds to get the vaccine last week.

Vaccines are available from 9 a.m. to noon each day.