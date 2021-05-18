New COVID-19 vaccine sites for children in South Bay

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you've got a 12 to 15-year-old in South Bay, COVID-19 vaccines are available.
Multiple sites, including Mar Vista High School, are open from Tuesday to Saturday.
Here's the schedule:
- Montgomery High School (Tuesday)
- San Ysidro High School (Wednesday)
- Southwest and Sweetwater high schools (Thursday)
These new sites come after the FDA's greenlight for 12 to 15-year-olds to get the vaccine last week.
Vaccines are available from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
San Diego County has about 175,000 kids in this age group.