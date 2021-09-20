New COVID-19 vaccine/test required for mega indoor events in San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Starting Monday, September 20, 2021, proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test will be required across the state, including San Diego County, to attend indoor events of 1,000 people or more, according to state health officials.
The new rules were announced last month by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) regarding mega events to reduce COVID-19 transmission.
The previous rule included indoor events with 5,000 people or more, now that threshold falls to 1,000.
California's requirements and recommendations for mega-events include the following.
What are mega-events?
Mega-events are indoor events with 1,000 or more people and outdoor events with 10,000 or more people.
This includes events like:
- Conventions, conferences, and expos
- Concerts, shows, and nightclubs
- Sporting events
- Live events and entertainment
- Fairs, festivals, and parades
- Theme parks, amusement parks, and water parks
- Large private events or gatherings
- Large races, marathons, and endurance events
- Car shows
Indoor events
For indoor events with 1,000 or more people, attendees must provide proof that they:
- Are fully vaccinated, or
- Have received a negative COVID-19 test
After September 20, 2021, attendees cannot self-attest to verify vaccination status or a negative test result.
Outdoor events
For outdoor events with 10,000 or more people, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) recommends that attendees provide proof that they:
- Are fully vaccinated, or
- Have received a negative COVID-19 test
After September 20, 2021, CDPH recommends venue and event operators to:
- Not use self-attestation to verify vaccination status or negative test results
- Use verification options in the CDPH Vaccine Record Guidelines and Standards
The measures for mega events are in effect through Nov. 1, 2021, according to CDPH.