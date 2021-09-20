New COVID-19 vaccine/test required for mega indoor events in San Diego

The previous rule included indoor events with 5,000 people or more, now that threshold falls to 1,000.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Starting Monday, September 20, 2021, proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test will be required across the state, including San Diego County, to attend indoor events of 1,000 people or more, according to state health officials.



The new rules were announced last month by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) regarding mega events to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

California's requirements and recommendations for mega-events include the following.

What are mega-events?

Mega-events are indoor events with 1,000 or more people and outdoor events with 10,000 or more people.

This includes events like:

Conventions, conferences, and expos

Concerts, shows, and nightclubs

Sporting events

Live events and entertainment

Fairs, festivals, and parades

Theme parks, amusement parks, and water parks

Large private events or gatherings

Large races, marathons, and endurance events

Car shows

Indoor events

For indoor events with 1,000 or more people, attendees must provide proof that they:

Are fully vaccinated, or

Have received a negative COVID-19 test

After September 20, 2021, attendees cannot self-attest to verify vaccination status or a negative test result.

Outdoor events

For outdoor events with 10,000 or more people, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) recommends that attendees provide proof that they:

Are fully vaccinated, or

Have received a negative COVID-19 test

After September 20, 2021, CDPH recommends venue and event operators to:

Not use self-attestation to verify vaccination status or negative test results

Use verification options in the CDPH Vaccine Record Guidelines and Standards

The measures for mega events are in effect through Nov. 1, 2021, according to CDPH.