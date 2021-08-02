Governor Newsom to join San Diego leaders at Petco Park Vaccination Super Station

The Vaccination Super Station is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week and appointments can be made online at www.VaccinationSuperStationSD.com.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom will join San Diego leaders at the Petco Park Vaccination Super Station Monday at 11:30 a.m., one of the many locations administering COVID-19 vaccinations in communities across the state.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, San Diego County Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Nora Vargas, San Diego Padres CEO Erik Greupner will also be in attendance.

The County's Vaccination Super Station at Petco Park opened last month.

The operation is the result of a partnership between the County, UC San Diego Health, San Diego Padres and the City of San Diego to help vaccinate thousands of the 500,000 people in Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The Vaccination Super Station is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week and appointments can be made online at www.VaccinationSuperStationSD.com.

County, UC San Diego Health Seeking Volunteer Vaccinators

The County is looking for doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other medical professional staff to be COVID-19 vaccinators when more doses of the vaccine arrive in the region.

The volunteers will be part of the County Health and Human Services Agency’s Medical Reserve Corps (MRC), established in 2002 to assist during disasters and public health emergencies. Those interested can learn more or sign up here.

“We need to have as many vaccinators as possible to help us immunize people when the COVID-19 vaccine is more readily available,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “The volunteers will help us get the vaccine into people’s arms, which will greatly help slow the pandemic.”

Another site opened at U.C. San Diego Friday morning, as the super station at Petco Park will switch to the second doses.

UC San Diego Health is also looking for volunteer vaccinators to work at the Vaccination Super Station for health care professionals in Phase 1A, that opened this week at Petco Park. More volunteers are needed to vaccinate health care workers as the pilot program ramps up its efforts to vaccinate 5,000 people daily.

Volunteers will provide unpaid support as needed, and at the volunteer’s availability, primarily in the local jurisdiction. There is currently a high volume of spontaneous volunteers, so the County is asking volunteers to be patient as their MRC application is being processed.