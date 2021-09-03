On the clock: trouble securing the second vaccine dose

When we first spoke with the couple Monday morning, they expressed frustration and fear after having their second Covid-19 vaccine appointments canceled by UCSD four separate times, with no updates since last week.



“I go to the website many times a day expecting some kind of an update and it's like looking at an oil painting," Michael said. "Nothing is moving nothing is changing.”



The 77-year-olds had their first Moderna dose back on January 22nd at the superstation outside Petco park, putting them well past the suggested 42-day mark to get their second dose.



Following the conversation, News 8 reached out to UCSD on their behalf.



Less than an hour later, they received a call notifying them to head to Petco to get that second shot.



"The update is...I've spoken to somebody at UCSD and we have appointments right now!!" Michael told News 8, over the phone.



While progress was made in their case, the reality is, there are so many others struggling to find that second dose.



News 8 has spoken with several people-mostly seniors.



The problem comes down to supply and demand as Moderna struggled to keep up its delivery goals worldwide due to weather and other supply chain issues.



Pfizer is also falling behind.



Not only that, but healthcare providers are under a federal government directive to use what they have, instead of holding second doses.



Monday morning, the county website listed six vaccination sites temporarily closed.



“I know it's hard. We just ask for folks’ patience. We think here in the next week or two it should smooth out....everyone should get their second dose scheduled and then hopefully when we get a more reliable stream, we don't encounter this situation again," said County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who represents district four.



Fletcher said UCSD, which runs the Petco site now has enough vaccines to reschedule everyone.