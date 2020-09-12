San Diego playgrounds can stay open under new regional stay-at-home order

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Playgrounds, including those located on schools open for in-person instruction, can stay open under the new regional stay-at-home order, according to the California Department of Public Health .

Under the new Regional Stay Home Order, "playgrounds may remain open to facilitate physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise. Playgrounds located on schools that remain open for in-person instruction, and not accessible by the general public, may remain open and must follow guidance for schools and school-based programs ."

“Kids in San Diego County can now enjoy local playgrounds. This is something that can be done safely and make the lives of families easier. My conversations with California Governor Gavin Newsom and Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly worked, and I appreciate their partnership on this adjustment. "Thank you to everyone who worked cooperatively with the state, to bring about this adjustment, our collective efforts made a difference, special shout out to my wife, supermom, Assembly Lorena Gonzalez.”