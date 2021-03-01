Private practices finding it difficult to get COVID vaccine

California's guidelines for distributing the vaccine say front line workers like doctors and nurses are supposed to be first in line to get the shot.

SAN DIEGO — Some doctors in private practice say they’re having a hard time getting the vaccine and are being shut out at hospitals.

But the state’s guidelines for distributing the vaccine say that front line workers like doctors and nurses are supposed to be first in line to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Dr. Hollingsworth says after hours of waiting in line last week, she finally got the vaccine but says’ she’s one of the lucky ones. She says all over the country doctors in private practice are struggling to protect themselves because they can’t get the vaccine.

Nationwide, 20 million first doses were supposed to be in people's arms by now. So far, just 12.5 million doses have been distributed. Less than three million have actually been administered.

"It's been just 12 days. Two holidays. Three major snowstorms and I believe uptake will increase significantly as we go forward," said Gustave Perna, CEO of Operation Warp Speed.

California’s Tier 1A guidelines clearly state that healthcare workers and nursing facilities will be the first to get the vaccine. Dr. Jessica Hollingsworth, who’s contracted to work at Sharp Hospital, said she was shocked when she had trouble getting vaccinated.

“Admin staff, & IT personnel & billing employees, who have no clinical context, or patient interaction but are affiliated with the hospital system, are getting the vaccine before us,” said Jessica Hollingsworth, an Anesthesiologist in private practice.

Dr. Hollingsworth doesn’t work for one particular healthcare system and is in private practice but she says she’s at high risk for contracting COVID-19, just like other doctors who are on staff in hospitals.

“There are many doctors in the community that are at the doors begging at those hospitals to get the vaccine and are being turned away,” Hollingsworth said.