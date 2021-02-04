Push to encourage all San Diegans eligible for COVID vaccine to get the shot

State leaders are aiming to get at least 75% of all Californians 16 and over vaccinated, in order to achieve herd immunity

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A major milestone in the vaccine rollout: all Californians 50 or older can now get the COVID-19 shot.

While many of us are more than happy to get a vaccine, there are others who are still hesitant, particularly in underserved communities that have been hit hardest by the virus.

More than 35% of all San Diegans have received at least one COVID vaccine shot, and more than 21% are now fully vaccinated.

The ultimate goal is to get at least three-quarters of San Diegans 16 and over vaccinated for herd immunity.

Although some San Diegans have already made up their minds on the subject.

"There are many questions," said San Diegan Skai Tong, who made it clear that she will not be persuaded, opting not to get the COVID-19 vaccine once she is eligible.

"We are entitled to choice," she added. "We are entitled to what we feel."

Tong is not alone. In a new study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 20% of Americans - down from 22% a month earlier - said they would definitely not get the vaccine, or only get it if required by their job or school.

State and county leaders, though, are working to change minds.

Governor Gavin Newsom received his Johnson & Johnson vaccine in front of the cameras Thursday, while San Diego County's public health officer Dr. Wilma Wooten got hers earlier.

Hope—that the light at the end of the tunnel is brighter. Gratitude—for everyone who helped us get here, & determination—to fight like hell in the final sprint to end this pandemic pic.twitter.com/OJwBn1g5jw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 1, 2021

"For the good of all of us, we need to continue to take this virus very seriously," Dr, Wooten said as she joined leaders of local African-American churches Thursday, encouraging the community to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing now offered at houses of worship throughout San Diego, including at the Total Deliverance Worship Center in Granite Hills.

"We have more and more of our brothers and sisters coming to be tested, and we are encouraging them to get vaccinated as soon as possible," said Bishop William Benson,

It was a similar push in Barrio Logan, which has the county's second-highest COVID case rate.

"They are going door to door to deliver the message to get vaccinated," said Anthony White of the Family Health Centers of San Diego.

Community leaders have been pounding the pavement there, to convince their neighbors who are now newly eligible to sign up for the shot.

"We know that some of the communities hardest hit by COVID-19 are also -- ironically -- those with the lowest percentage of vaccinated individuals," White added.

To change that, organizers are hoping to vaccinate 2,000 community members this Saturday at a vaccination event at the Logan Heights Family Health Center. from 8 am to 4 pm

