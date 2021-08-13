San Diego bishop asks priests to 'caringly decline' any requests for religious vaccine exemptions

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy sent a letter to priests in his diocese reiterating the Catholic Church’s support for COVID-19 vaccinations and asked them to “caringly decline” any requests from parishioners seeking endorsement for some kind of religious exemption to justify their decision not to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.



“Such a declaration is particularly problematic because the Holy See has made it clear that receiving the [COVID-19] vaccine is perfectly consistent with Catholic faith, and indeed laudatory in light of the common good in this time of pandemic,” wrote Bishop McElroy.



Church officials said several dioceses in California and around the country have received reports of "priests being pressured to sign a form prepared by the Colorado Catholic Conference suggesting that there is a basis in Catholic social teaching that justifies a religious exemption to receiving any or all forms of the COVID-19 vaccine."