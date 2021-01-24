San Diego County expands coronavirus vaccinations to those 65+

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — The county of San Diego expanded the category of those eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccination to include those ages 65 and older.



"As I indicated a few weeks ago, the county anticipated expanding eligibility to individuals 65 years of age and older the week of Jan. 25 as part of the continued focus on those at the greatest risk," said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. "With a number of health care providers now vaccinating in the age group, and the UC San Diego Health Super Station having a surplus of appointments, the decision was made (Saturday) afternoon."



Appointments are still required and vaccinations are available based on supply, she said. These new requirements apply to all sites providing the county vaccine.



More information is at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine and reservations can be made at vaccinationsuperstationsd.com



Only health care workers and those 65 and older can visit vaccination sites, Wooten said. They are encouraged to first contact their doctor or health care provider to request the vaccine, but if none is available, they should make an appointment for a county site.



Appointments are required; walk-ups and drive-ups without appointments will be turned away.



Do not schedule an appointment if you have COVID-19 or are sick, Wooten said.