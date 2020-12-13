Here's how the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to San Diegans

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — San Diego County expects to get over 28,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine delivered directly to UC San Diego, Tri-City and Rady Children's Hospital who signed up for pre-positioning. "Very exciting news and we anticipate that we will be getting the first allocation arriving in San Diego early in the week,” said Dr. Denise Foster, Chief Nursing Officer at the County Health and Human Services Agency. Dr. Foster was at the county’s free flu vaccination clinic inside the Imperial Beach Sports Park Recreation Center on Saturday, where she says the South Bay location and setup with the yellow caution tape lines and safety barriers for the medical staff, is a look at how the COVID-19 vaccine could be administered to the public. “Large locations where we can continue to provide COVID safe practices, social-distancing and good aeration in communities where there is a need,” Foster said.

She says first up on the list to get the vaccine are the frontline workers, both nurses and doctors, as well as other staff who work in areas that are at high risk of exposure to COVID. Next all seniors, those with underlying conditions and essential workers are to get the vaccine followed by the general public in the Spring.



"It is hard to say the exact timing because a lot of it is going to be as the COVID vaccine becomes available,” Foster said.



There's concern that there won't be enough?



"But we're going to be getting another allocation very shortly after, so that is going to come pretty quickly,” Foster said.



The Pfizer vaccine is two doses like the Moderna vaccine, next in line for approval, then Johnson & Johnson is one dose.



The flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine can't be given at the same time. Will the public need a COVID shot every single year?



"With the Covid vaccine, that is still yet to be determined,” Foster said.



Dr. Foster strongly recommends San Diegans get the vaccine when it becomes available saying “the benefits outweigh the risk."



San Diego County will be holding another free flu shot clinic Sunday at Tubman Chavez community Center and on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Vista, both from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.