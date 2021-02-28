Petco Park vaccination super station closed through Tuesday as county reports 450 new COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO — A shortage of vaccines closed Petco Park COVID-19 vaccination super station Saturday and continuing through Tuesday, as San Diego County public health officials reported 450 new infections and 13 deaths, officials announced.



According to UC San Diego Health, which runs the county's largest vaccine site at Petco Park, county officials are closing the site and all appointments for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be rescheduled. People who were scheduled can check their MyUCSDChart account -- the health system's electronic notification system -- or email for details. It is the third time in as many weeks that the site has had to close due to vaccine shortages.



The closure comes at an inopportune time, as more than 500,000 emergency services, child care and education and food and agriculture workers were scheduled to be able to receive vaccines beginning Saturday.



On Wednesday, San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher had a positive tone about the direction of the pandemic and vaccine rollout. Cases continue to decrease, as do hospitalizations and positive test results. Yet the demand for vaccines continues to far outpace supply.



The county's existing doses will be largely reserved for second doses. Other vaccination super stations and smaller points of distribution will continue to administer second doses this weekend and into next week, as supplies allow.



On Wednesday, Fletcher did caution that appointments would not be immediately available to everyone who qualifies.



"We need folks to be patient," Fletcher said Wednesday, adding that the county will prioritize K-12 schools in ZIP codes hardest hit by COVID-19.



As part of efforts to spur the reopening of schools, Fletcher said 20% of vaccine doses will be prioritized for teachers and school staff, as opposed to the 10% outlined by state leaders.