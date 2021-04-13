San Diego County to pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine immediately

The county is following guidance released Tuesday from the CDC and FDA as they investigate blood clots in six women in the days after vaccination.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County announced on Tuesday that they will immediately pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution". The county is following guidance from national health organizations recommending the pause while they investigate reports of a handful of cases involving very rare, but potentially dangerous, blood clots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they are looking into six cases of the clots that occurred in women, ages 18 to 48, several days after they received the single-dose vaccination.

San Diego County will immediately pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution. More detailed information will be provided later this morning and this afternoon. This development comes as the CDC and CDPH are pausing use of the vaccine. — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) April 13, 2021

Nearly 7 million J&J COVID-19 doses have been administered in the U.S., almost all without serious side effects.

According to national health officials, all six cases of blood clots were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. There was one death and all remained under investigation.

“I’d like to stress these events appear to be extremely rare. However COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority,” FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said at a news conference on Tuesday. “We expect it to be a matter of days for this pause.”

A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts.

Dr. Peter Marks, director of FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, noted that these cases have usually occurred about a week after vaccination and no later than 3 weeks after vaccination.