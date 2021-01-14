San Diego County plans to offer COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 years and older

When County sites begin vaccinating San Diegans 65 years and older, the public will be informed in a number of ways, including on coronavirus-sd.com.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that people 65 years of age and older are the next priority group for COVID-19 vaccination, and the County is planning to make the vaccine available to them as soon as possible.

The region is currently vaccinating the 620,000 health care professionals and other priority groups in Phase 1A. Vaccinations to the more than 600,000 people in Phase 1B will begin to be available later this month, provided there are COVID-19 vaccination doses available.

However, some San Diegans in this age group might be able to get vaccinated if their health care providers have doses available. The County has asked local providers to give priority to people 65 and older with underlying medical conditions.

“It would be ideal if we could vaccinate everyone who wants to be immunized at the moment, but unfortunately we don’t have enough COVID-19 vaccine to do so,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We understand people are anxious to get vaccinated and they will get to do it when more vaccine arrives in the region.”

When County sites begin vaccinating San Diegans 65 years and older, the public will be informed in a number of ways, including on coronavirus-sd.com.

The region is expecting the arrival of more COVID-19 vaccine doses, but a figure and a date have not been released by the California Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.