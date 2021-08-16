San Diego County officials to recommend employers require proof of COVID vaccination

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and Vice Chair Nora Vargas Monday plan to join local health officials in recommending that employers require all their employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or be subject to weekly testing.



Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten and Chief Medical Officer Eric McDonald are expected to join Fletcher and Vargas at an 11 a.m. news conference outside the County Administration Center.



"The rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization due to the growing prominence of the Delta variant continues to concern San Diego County officials," according to a statement announcing the officials' news conference.



"The county has made vaccines widely available for free and recently expanded the number of testing sites.



"In an effort to further protect public health, county officials will recommend on Monday that employers require all of their employees to show proof they have been vaccinated, and if they are unwilling, require their employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing."



The county will be requiring the same of its employees starting this month.