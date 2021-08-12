San Diego doctors address COVID-19 misinformation

This process with doctors from around the region now occurs following each Board of Supervisors' COVID-19 update.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An independent panel of doctors from the San Diego region once again participated in a virtual review of misinformation shared during public comment on the Dec. 7 COVID-19 update to the Board of Supervisors.

County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency staff collected COVID-19 statements made in reaction to the COVID-19 presentation to the Board of Supervisors. This process with doctors from around the region now occurs following each Board of Supervisors' COVID-19 update.

The resulting video discussion by medical experts of disinformation will be uploaded and archived on the coronavirus-sd.com website.