San Diego Fire-Rescue Department set to offer Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department is offering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are eligible starting Tuesday, officials announced Sunday.



"We are offering only (Johnson & Johnson) single-dose vaccines to those within the county of San Diego guidelines," department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.



Vaccine doses will be administered Tuesday through Friday at the Balboa Municipal Gym, 2111 Pan American Plaza. Operating hours are 9 a.m. until about 3 p.m.



Those eligible may schedule appointments by visiting www.sandiego.gov/covid-19-vaccination, and selecting "Municipal Gymnasium at Balboa Park." A calendar page will allow people to check appointment availability by clicking on a particular date.



While appointment slots are filled, Munoz said that residents should continue to check during the week, as appointments may open up, based upon individuals who do not show. Second-dose appointments already scheduled at this site will be honored.



Those not in the current eligibility tier will be turned away, Munoz added. She also advised people getting the vaccine to read all instructions on the web page prior to arriving at the gym, and wear a short-sleeve shirt.