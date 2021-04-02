Here's how San Diego residents can register to get a COVID-19 vaccine

A step-by-step guide on how San Diegans can search for and make an appointment for the coronavirus vaccine.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Eligible San Diegans have several options to find and make an appointment to receive a coronavirus vaccine. If one method doesn’t work, try another and check back often because appointments open based on the number of vaccines received, usually only about three days out.

The first website to try is the state’s new “My Turn” portal. San Diego is a pilot county, so not every county-funded site is on it just yet. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said it’s a work-in-progress that should be finished in about a week.

Here's how to register:



STEP 1: Start by visiting myturn.ca.gov

STEP 2: Select your language and click the blue button to check your eligibility. NOTE: you can register with the site before it’s your turn and the state will notify you when you become eligible.

STEP 3: Answer several questions to determine your eligibility

STEP 4: Once eligibility has been confirmed, enter your ZIP Code or address to find a vaccine site near you.

STEP 5: Select the site and check if there is availability. If not, try selecting another site or entering another ZIP Code to search a different area.

If you’re still unable to find an appointment, check the county-run site.

STEP 1: Start by visiting vaccinationsuperstation.com

STEP 2: Scroll down to and click the teal box to search Vaccination Sites by Location

STEP 3: Select a site near you to either go directly to that provider’s portal (such as Rady Children’s Hospital) or to the county’s website that lists "partner vaccination locations"

STEP 4 (for all sites except Petco Park): On the county’s site, search for a date that works for you and click the adjacent “register for appointment for this date” link

STEP 5 (for all sites except Petco Park): Answer several to determine eligibility

STEP 6: Select an appointment time. If none are available, go back to the county website and select a new date or site and repeat the process. Your previous biographical data will be saved.

STEP 4 (for Petco Park): On the county’s site, click the blue “view available times” banner

STEP 5 (for Petco Park): A pop-up window will appear with available appointments.

STEP 6 (for Petco Park): Choose a green appointment time that works for you and fill out your eligibility information to secure your slot.

Other options: