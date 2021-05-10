San Diego Unified working to get more teens and community members vaccinated

Starting Monday, walk-in vaccination clinics will be open at various high school campuses for anyone 16 and up.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified is joining local leaders in a countywide push to get more teens, as well as community members vaccinated, specifically in areas with low vaccination numbers.

Monday, they opened walk-up clinics at three high schools, with

more planned throughout the week. The clinic is for anyone 16 and up.

"Here we are and I just got my first dose which is really nice," said Mayte Valderas.

She admits she was hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

But, after seeing a social media post about it being offered at her former school, Hoover High, the 19-year-old Mesa College student said it's an opportunity she couldn't pass up.



“There's not gonna be another chance where it's so close to home,” she said.



Mayte brought her mom, who doesn't speak English.



She acted as her translator, saying the language barrier is one reason her mom as well as others have put off getting the vaccine.



"I think it's a very good thing just because it's like in the community, it's in the epicenter of City Heights, and I know there's a lot of first generation students that are coming here and a lot of their parents don't speak the language, so it's really nice to see moms with their children here and dads as well," said Mayte.



Hoover High School is one of several schools within San Diego Unified offering walk-in clinics this week.



UCSD will administer the Pfizer vaccine from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 10 and May 11 at Hoover, Crawford and Lincoln. May 12 and May 13, clinics will be open at Morse and San Diego High Schools.



Meanwhile, Sharp is giving out the Pfizer vaccine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 10 at Canyon Hills, May 11 at Kearny High School, and May 12 at Clairemont High School.

“There's so many different barriers with this vaccine. In particular, with our community members getting it and so to be able to remove many of those barriers by providing a trusted location at Hoover High School is something that's really important to me," said Hoover High School’s principal, Jason Babineau,



Experts say access will be key in reaching herd immunity, especially as San Diego Unified plans to open up full time in the fall.



Trust is also crucial.

Hoover senior Yvenia Rubio says she got her first shot Monday knowing if it's offered at her own school, it's safe.

She hopes her classmates feel the same.



“If I was willing to come in and get vaccinated, they will too,” said Yvenia.



Information will be provided at each site for the second shot.

Meanwhile, the Sweetwater Union High School District is also providing clinics on its campuses this week for students and staff 16 and up:



Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Castle Park High School

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Eastlake High School

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.