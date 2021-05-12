San Diego Unified offering vaccines on heels of CDC approval for kids 12+

San Diego Unified will be offering vaccines at three different locations: Clairemont High School, Morse High School and at San Diego High School.

SAN DIEGO — The Center for Disease Control is expected to give the greenlight for children ages 12-15 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. After approval is given, the California Department of Public Health is expected to vote on authorizing the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12-15.

In anticipation of the approval, County health officials said parents can start making appointments for their children. Appointments at places such as Rady Children’s are expected to open on Wednesday starting at 3:30 p.m.

San Diego County has been pushing for weeks to offer vaccines to interested teenagers and young adults.

According to County Public Health data, the risk of kids dying from COVID-19 is low. To give an idea, San Diego County has only had two people aged 19 or younger die from the virus since the pandemic began.

San Diego Unified will be offering vaccines at three different locations: Clairemont High School, Morse High School and at San Diego High School.

San Diego Unified has partnered with UC San Diego Health and Sharp HealthCare to host the clinics at district high schools located in neighborhoods with some of the lowest vaccination rates.

“We know that coronavirus vaccines are key to stopping the pandemic and ensuring that students, teachers and members of our community are safe,” Superintendent Cindy Marten said. “By bringing free vaccines directly to our students and families at their trusted schools, San Diego Unified, UCSD and Sharp HealthCare are making the vaccination process as convenient as possible.”

