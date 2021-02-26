San Diego vaccinations don't match county demographics

White San Diegans have received almost half the vaccines, while only 17% have gone to Latinos. The county says the imbalance reflects demographics of first tiers.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County is getting closer to distributing 1 million coronavirus vaccines. However, data from the Health and Human Services Agency shows the distribution has not matched the demographics of the county or those who have been most impacted by the virus.

As of Wednesday, nearly half of the vaccines have gone to White residents while Black and Latino residents combined have received less than 20% of doses. Data shows the case rate is three times higher in Latino residents than Whites.

However, the county says the data doesn’t necessarily reflect a significant imbalance.

“People look at the breakdown of cases and the breakdown of vaccinations and say they don't match, but it is two totally different populations. You've got to look at the population we're presently vaccinating,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

The vaccine is only available to healthcare workers and seniors. Leaders have said both have demographics that do not align with the county at-large.

While Latino residents make up about a third of the county, they are, generally, younger.

The highest case rate is among San Diegans aged 20-29, but they are less likely to require hospitalization than older adults.

“Twenty-eight-year-olds are not in the queue to get vaccinated and so that imbalance between cases and vaccinations is likely to exist for quite some time until we get to the general population of healthy or younger individuals who are out and about,” said Fletcher.

The county has conducted some vaccine outreach campaigns to Latino communities and pledged to do more in the future. Fletcher said Spanish-speaking seniors who need assistance making an appointment were connected to a 211 representative in less than 20 seconds.

When vaccine edibility expands Saturday to teachers, the County Office of Education will prioritize educators who work in communities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19.

Leaders also pointed to vaccination efforts, such as the South Bay Superstation and mobile teams that go into the communities.

“We are doing a lot and we need to do more, and we need to do it better to try and address those issues in the Latino community,” said Fletcher. “Everywhere I've talked to, folks in other counties and other places and everywhere are having similar struggles. We're working really hard and intentionally to try and address these issues, but ultimately, the rate of vaccines will not match the demographics of the county as a whole or the case rate until we get to the general population.”

Vaccine availability will expand to Tier 1B on Saturday, but it may take months to expand to all San Diegans 16 and older.