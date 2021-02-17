COVID vaccine appointments available across San Diego County despite supply concerns

Despite concerns over vaccine supply, there are appointments available across San Diego for those currently in an eligible phase.

LA MESA, Calif. — San Diego’s first vaccine super station is set to reopen on Wednesday, but supply remains a problem. The Petco Park vaccine site was forced to close last week after a shipment delay, and this comes as a massive winter storm could delay more shipments across the country.

Despite the challenges, News 8 still found vaccine appointments available in San Diego County.

At Sharp Healthcare’s Grossmont Center vaccine site, there was a crowd of people hovering outside waiting until the end of the day for possible surplus.

“I've been coming every day. I've been here seven days straight. My wife has been vaccinated and I want to catch up with her,” said Laura Parker. "I want to be able to travel again and I miss my family back east."

Just after 6:00 p.m., a man announced that there were not extra doses and the crowd applauded.“We love you and we can't wait to be able to vaccinate you but we don't have any tonight. Sorry,” he said.

Sharp Healthcare says it administered 2,020 Pfizer doses at the Grossmont Center site in La Mesa on Tuesday. A Sharp spokesperson said it also has Moderna available for second doses. Online, there were appointments available this week at that location as well as the Coronado site and Chula Vista site where the parking lot was empty.

Araceli Fuller is not in the 65 and older tier but has cancer and received her first dose last month from a surplus day and received her second shot on Tuesday.

“Having to take of my mother who is 85 and her not wanting to get the doses, I'm just willing to do it,” said Fuller.

Appointments were also available Thursday and Friday through the San Diego Fire Department. It started administering the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday at the Balboa Muni Gym and Malcolm X Library in Valencia Park.

A spokesperson for SDFD says it doesn’t have a surplus as long as the unused Pfizer vaccine is not mixed and can be returned to the county for future use.

Late Tuesday evening, we were also able to find appointments available in other locations including but not all; San Ysidro, Mar Vista High School in Imperial Beach, Southwestern College, Cal State San Marcos, Oceanside on Ocean Ranch Boulevard and National City.

For a list of all County vaccination sites and appointments click here.